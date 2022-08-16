Lifeboat volunteers were tasked to the aid of a paddleboarder with a broken wrist this weekend.
Fishguard Lifeboats inshore lifeboat (ILB) was launched on Saturday afternoon to the aid of a stand up paddle boarder with a suspected broken wrist last Saturday, August 13.
The casualty was near the fairly remote cove of Aber Bach, also known as Aber Hesgwm.
The paddleboarder was treated by the lifeboat’s doctor and then taken onboard the ILB to Pwllgwaelod beach.
They were met there by family and went on to A&E by road.
The ILB and its crew then returned to station for a wash down and refuel to be ready for the next service call.
