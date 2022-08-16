Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating a car crash which saw seven people taken to hospital, two of whom have “serious injuries.”

The two-vehicle crash occurred between a white Ford Focus and red Nissan Qashqai at around 3pm on Saturday, August 13 on the A477.

The section of the A477 between Neyland roundabout and Sentry Cross roundabout was closed for several hours.

One person was taken to hospital in Cardiff by air ambulance, while six others were taken to hospital by road ambulance.

Two of the casualties remain in hospital.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 3.00pm on Saturday 13th August on the A477 near Neyland, Pembrokeshire.

“The vehicles involved were a white Ford Focus and a red Nissan Qashqai.

“One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance and six people were taken to hospital by ambulance. Two people currently remain in hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

“The road between Neyland roundabout and Sentry Cross Roundabout was closed and reopened at 7.45pm.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Police can be contacted online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DpP-20220813-297.