A former Olympic boxer has been jailed after being found guilty of breaching the terms of a domestic violence protection order.

Rennie Dean Edwards, of Slade Park, Haverfordwest, appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 13, where he denied breaching the order.

However, magistrates found that, on August 12, he had made direct contact with the woman protected by the order and had entered an address specifically prohibited by the a domestic violence protection order (DVPO).

The order was made two days earlier on August 10 and prevented Edwards, 54, from molesting his victim.

It stated that he was not to use or threaten violence towards her or encourage any other person to do so, he must not intimidate, harass or pester the woman or encourage or in any way suggest that any other person should do so.

He was also not allowed to have any direct or indirect contact, meeting or communication with his victim, and must not enter a certain premises in Haverfordwest.

This order, which lasted for 28 days, came after another identical order was made by Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 8 this year.

On Saturday magistrates at Swansea jailed the former featherweight champion for six weeks.

The court heard that the offence was serious as Edwards had ‘no interest in complying with rehab work’ and also had previous convictions.

This is the second time Edwards has been jailed for breaching a DVPO.