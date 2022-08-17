A Pembrokeshire community has been named as one of the poshest in the UK.
Newgale and Roch has been named in The Telegraph as the poshest area in Pembrokeshire and is one of only five Welsh locations to make the list of the 54 poshest in the UK.
According to estate agents Savills, there has been a 60 per cent rise in demand for rental homes in the most desirable countryside locations during the pandemic.
Research by Savills, provided to The Telegraph, revealed the most desirable villages in the UK, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal.
And it was Newgale and Roch that topped the list for Pembrokeshire.
Explaining the decision, the researchers highlighted the area’s sandy beaches and caves.
They said: “Newgale Beach is a two-mile sandy stretch with caves and coves at one end. It’s popular with surfers, kitesurfers and sea anglers.
"There’s a smattering of buildings, including the Duke of Edinburgh Inn, but the main village is Roch, just inland.
"The Puffin Shuttle coastal bus service runs to St Davids and Haverfordwest, while the village itself has a pub, a shop, a fish and chip shop, and Mo’s Dressed Crab & Lobster take-out.”
The other Welsh areas to make the list were Shirenewton in Monmouthshire, Rowen in Pembrokeshire, Llanarmon-yn-Iâl in Denbighshire, and Oxwich in Swansea.
