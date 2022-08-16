A man was taken to hospital after an alleged assault on High Street, Narberth.
Police have appealed for information on the incident, which involved several people, and occurred at around 1am on Sunday, July 31.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police are investigating an incident which occurred at about 1am on Sunday morning, July 31 in Narberth.
“A number of people were involved in a disturbance on High Street during which a man was assaulted and received injuries which required hospital treatment.
“The suspect is described as being a white male, about 6ft tall, of a medium build, blonde hair and wearing blue clothes.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.
Police can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20220731-031
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
