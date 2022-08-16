OVER 180 entries were received for the first-ever Llanteg Garden and Craft Show, which took place on Saturday August 13.
Residents showed their artistic and green-fingered skills across the 46 classes in the show, which was a joint effort between Llanteg Village Hall and the Gardening Group.
"This show was, for us, a big step change compared with our previous virtual shows, but nevertheless it was well worth the effort and turned out to be a success," said Llanteg Hall and Gardening Group chairman, Roy James.
"As a result of the generosity on the show day, we are in a position to donate a total of £226 to the Saudersfoot First Responders and the Wales Air Ambulance charities."
Mr James thanked local funeral directors E.C.Thomas & Son of Zoar Chapel for sponsoring our event.
MORE NEWS
- Pembrokeshire County Show starts on Wednesday
- Another High Street banking giant pulls out of Pembrokeshire
He added his appreciation to everyone who helped out on the day, submitted entries and went along to support, as well as the judges for their efforts and skill.
There was a special mention for Ruth Roberts and Sue James for all their hard work in making the event run so smoothly.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here