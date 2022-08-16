OVER 180 entries were received for the first-ever Llanteg Garden and Craft Show, which took place on Saturday August 13.

Residents showed their artistic and green-fingered skills across the 46 classes in the show, which was a joint effort between Llanteg Village Hall and the Gardening Group.

Western Telegraph: Knitted gardens for Mary, Mary Quite ContraryKnitted gardens for Mary, Mary Quite Contrary

"This show was, for us, a big step change compared with our previous virtual shows, but nevertheless it was well worth the effort and turned out to be a success," said Llanteg Hall and Gardening Group chairman, Roy James.

"As a result of the generosity on the show day, we are in a position to donate a total of £226 to the Saudersfoot First Responders and the Wales Air Ambulance charities."

Western Telegraph: Paintings and drawings were amongst the arts and crafts enteredPaintings and drawings were amongst the arts and crafts entered

Mr James thanked local funeral directors E.C.Thomas & Son of Zoar Chapel for sponsoring our event.

MORE NEWS

He added his appreciation to everyone who helped out on the day, submitted entries and went along to support, as well as the judges for their efforts and skill.

Western Telegraph: Talented residents showed off their handicraft skillsTalented residents showed off their handicraft skills

There was a special mention for Ruth Roberts and Sue James for all their hard work in making the event run so smoothly.

 