A couple from Pembroke Dock are celebrating their Blue Sapphire wedding anniversary today (August 17, 2022).
Sheila and Richard Stacey will toast 65 years of marriage, after their wedding day on 17 August, 1957.
Sheila grew up in Meyrick Street in Pembroke Dock and met Richard while he served during National Service there between 1954 and 1957.
After their wedding, the couple moved away to begin married life in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, where Richard's family lived and had two daughters.
They went on to live in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire before returning to west Wales, where they have enjoyed many good years of retirement.
MORE NEWS
- Seven people taken to hospital after crash
- Gin company officially moves to historic Pembrokeshire market hall
Now living in Kidwelly, they have kept their links with Pembroke Dock through friends and their interest in the Pembroke Dock Heritage Museum, where they celebrated their 60th anniversary with family and friends in 2017.
Their family send them much love and congratulations on this special anniversary.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here