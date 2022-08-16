A Milford Haven man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for drug offences.

Gareth James Mann, 46, from Bunkers Hill, Milford Haven, received the sentence at Swansea Crown Court.

A Misuse of Drugs Act search warrant was executed at Manns’ home address on March 17 2022, where he was found to have controlled drugs including heroin, cocaine, cannabis, morphine, pregabalin, buprenorphine and diazepam with a combined street value of up to £3,660.

Cash totalling £3430 was also found in his possession.

He was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and with possession of criminal property.

Mann appeared at Llanelli Magistrates court on Friday, March 18 where he entered a not guilty plea. He was remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court.

Following a six-day trial Mann was found guilty of all counts by a majority verdict on Monday, August 15, and sentenced to a total of seven years in custody.

DS Vinny Barrett said: “Tackling the supply of illegal drugs is a priority for police in Pembrokeshire and the misery that illegal drugs bring to local communities will not be tolerated.

“We are taking a positive approach in targeting those that supply illegal drugs, and I would encourage anyone with information about the misuse of drugs to contact police.

“This information will be acted upon and will help us in preventing the supply of illegal drugs and the criminality that can be associated with them.”