The return of RNLI St Davids to Solva harbour after a three year absence drew a large crowd on Friday 12 August.
The all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley’s scheduled one hour visit had to be extended to accommodate the number of people queuing to meet the crew and have a look around the Tamar class lifeboat.
As well as a tour of the lifeboat, volunteers were on hand to offer water safety advice and sell RNLI merchandise, whilst Stormy Stan proved a hit with children and adults alike. Over £720 was raised from voluntary donations and the RNLI shop.
MORE NEWS
- Tenby lifeboat tows motorboat to safety near Swansea
- Fishguard Lifeboat launched to Aber Bach hurt padleboarder
- Swimming safety warning after Tenby lifeboat rescues four
The lifeboat was escorted into the harbour by Celtic longboats from Solva Rowing and Watersports Club, a tribute to long time member and sea advocate Josie Lloyd who sadly passed away recently.
Will Chant, RNLI Coxswain for St Davids RNLI lifeboat, said: "I’d like to personally thank Solva Harbour Society for allowing our return to trinity quay after a three year Covid enforced absence, and Solva Rowing and Watersports Club for the special escort.
"We were overwhelmed by the support of both the Solva community and visitors to the area; it took longer than anticipated to get through the queue of people keen to see our lifeboat and we thank everyone for their patience.
"Open evenings like this are a great opportunity to connect with the community and fundraise for our crucial work saving lives at sea."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here