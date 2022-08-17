MILFORD Haven's Torch Theatre will be transformed into Wild Wood as The Wind in the Willows is performed for one day only.

Award-winning theatre company Calf2Cow will perform the play - based on Kenneth Grahame's classic story - on Saturday, August 27.

The actors, renowned for creating unique storytelling experiences, will take on the fun-filled family classic The Wind in the Willows.

The story follows Mole, Ratty and Badger in a floor stomping, woodland adventure as they try to save Toad and his shiny new motorcar from deep trouble.

MORE NEWS

Keeping true to the original, this particular adaption will see the troupe’s four performers bring the book to life through music.

Matthew Emeny, artistic director, said: “After a couple of terrible years across the arts industry, it is a pleasure to recreate a family classic for our modern audiences.

“Last year’s tour of Wind in the Willows was a huge success and we can’t wait to bring it back to new and familiar audiences across the UK.

The Wind in the Willows is showing on Saturday, August 27 at 2pm at the Torch Theatre. Tickets cost £14 for an adult, £10 for a child or £40 for a family ticket.

Book either online at https://www.torchtheatre.co.uk/the-wind-in-the-willows/ or call the Box Office on 01646 695267.