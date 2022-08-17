The heatwave and the pink presence of the Sturgeon Moon combined to give Pembrokeshire and the rest of the UK some stunning sunsets in recent weeks.

But the county is more than capable of serving up a spectacular sight in the skies as night-time falls, whatever time of the year.

And one iconic Pembrokeshire location has been named second only to Land’s End in Cornwall in a list of the top British sunset spots.

There are no prizes for guessing that it’s Tenby - the ubiquitous favourite of the ‘top 10’ compilers.

Tenby's lifeboat slipway is silhouetted as the sun sets. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The latest accolade comes from travel experts at LeaseCar.uk, who have identified the top best spots to stand to admire super sunsets across Britain.

From the bottom of England at Land’s End, to the leafy suburbs of north London, across to Wales, Northern Ireland and up to Scotland, the researchers identified the most stunning sunset spots for visitors.

A spokesperson for LeaseCar.uk said: “Tourists don’t have to head off to exotic locations to catch a truly beautiful sunset. There are many stunning spots right here in the UK where the sight of the sun setting will take your breath away.

The setting sun highlights new colours in Tenby Harbour. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

“We researched the places in Britain where you’re most likely to see an amazing sunset without ever having to board a plane.”

Researchers at LeaseCar.uk rated these locations the best sunset spots in the UK:

1, Land’s End, Cornwall; 2, Tenby, Pembrokeshire; 3, Sandbanks, Dorset; 4, i360, Brighton; 4, Primrose Hill, London; 5, Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh; 7, Exmouth, Devon; 8, Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol; 9, Kirkstone Pass, Lake District.

a fiery sky over Tenby Harbour and North Beach. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Tenby's citation said: “The small coastal town of Tenby hosts picture-postcard images across its three beaches.

"The flat conditions make driving to the town easy, and a walk around Tenby towards the coast gives the perfect opportunity for sunset watching.

"Voted one of the top seaside towns in Wales, watching the sunset on the beach, or overlooking the harbour, is a highly recommended experience.”