A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a car was reported to have collided with two pedestrians in the early hours of Sunday morning in Pembroke, before driving off.

He has been bailed to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on September 6.

The two pedestrians were taken to hospital, and the man was later charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol above limit, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and criminal damage.

A police statement confirmed: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a road traffic collision which occurred at about 2.15am on Sunday, August 14 in Pembroke.

"A silver Ford Focus collided with two pedestrians on Castle Terrace, before driving off.

"The two pedestrians were taken to hospital.

"He was also released under investigation pending further police enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who saw a silver Ford Focus being driven in the area at about the relevant time, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

The police can be contacted online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20220814-072

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.