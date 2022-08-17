A woman who allowed another driver to get behind the wheel of a BMW without the correct insurance and without 'L' plates must pay £244 and has had six points put on her licence.

The driver must also pay the same sum, and has had his licence endorsed with six points.

The case of Stacey Meredith, 24, of Gwilliam Court, Monkton, Pembroke, was heard by magistrates at Llanelli on Thursday, August 11.

She admitted allowing Oliver Paul Sebastian to use a BMW on the A477 at Milton, Pembroke Dock, when there was not an insurance policy in force.

She also admitted, under the Single Justice Procedure, authorising Sebastian to drive the BMW without 'L' plates even though he was a learner driver; thus aiding or abetting the driving of a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Both offences took place on the A477 at 9.09pm on January 22 this year.

Meredith was fined £120 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge. Her driving record was also endorsed with six points.

She must pay the total of £244 at the sum of £20 a month.

Sebastian’s case was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on the same day.

He did not appear in person but entered pleas under the Single Justice Proceedure.

The 26-year-old from Gwilliam Court, Monkton, Pembroke, admitted being a provisional licence holder and not displaying 'L' plates, using the BMW without third party insurance and failing to stop the car when required to do so by a police officer.

The offences all took place on the A477 Milton, Pembroke Dock, on January 22 this year.

Sebastian was also fined £120, ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and six points were put onto his licence.

He must also pay the sum of £244 at the sum of £20 a month.