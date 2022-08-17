DYFED-Powys is the second most dangerous region in Wales for drink drivers, according to a new study.

The International Drivers Association compared the latest GOV UK data, looking at the number of breath alcohol tests in each police region - North Wales, South Wales, Gwent and Dyfed-Powys.

The team then worked out as a percentage which region had the highest number of positive results.

A total of 24,820 alcohol breath tests were recorded in Wales in the latest report.

Gwent was the most dangerous region for drink driving with the highest percentage of positive alcohol breath tests, 20.2 per cent, or 580 out of the 2,874 tests in the region.

Dyfed-Powys followed, with 15.7 per cent of positive alcohol breath tests, 621 out of 3,957 tests.

South Wales had 14,2 per cent, or 1,323 out of 9,291 tests, while North Wales was the safest area in Wales for drink driving, with 11.9 per cent of alcohol breath tests being positive, or 1,033 out of 8,698 tests.

A spokesperson from International Driving Association said: “Drink driving should never be encouraged, and our research shows the areas in Wales which are the worst offenders when it comes to breathalyser tests.

“If you’re driving, it should be recommended that you don’t drink any alcohol at all, as alcohol can seriously alter your ability to judge speed or distance, and slow your reaction, meaning you are more likely to be involved in a collision.”

