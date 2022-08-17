ST DOGMAELS brothers Ty and Derek Burton were among a group of hardy charity fund-raisers who trudged to the top of Snowdon wearing an 82kg vintage diving suit and helmet – on one of the hottest days of the year!

Ty and Derek were members of a team of six taking part in 'Subsea to Summit' for three charities: Cadi Evans, a three-year-old deaf girl from Llanberis needing help with her schooling; The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team and The Historical Diving Society.

The amount they raised currently stands at around £5,000.

The event – organised by Ty and his pal, Ginge Fullen – began on Friday with a dive in Llyn Padarn and a walk through Llanberis High Street up to the gate of the Llanberis Path.

The team were raising funds for no less than three charities.

Saturday saw a 9.30am start from the gate to Clogwin, two-thirds of the way up the mountain.

The top was finally reached at 1pm on Sunday where Ty duly climbed the final steps to the summit cairn to a hearty round of applause.

“After completing Ben Nevis in standard diving equipment in 2018 we knew the hardships, but also knew it could be done,” said Ginge. “After all, there are no unrealistic goals - only unrealistic deadlines.

“Even though Snowdon is lower at 1,085 metres and the path slightly easier the weekend of the challenge was one of the hottest in Wales which made the going very difficult.

“Old team members returning were ex-army divers Lenny and Hodgy, big Nige and Simmo and his son Zac.

“Joining the team and filling the standard boots very well were Ty’s brother Derek and diver Ian Hughes, from Liverpool.

The challenge took place on one of the hottest days of the year.

“Guests who did a stint in the suit included friends of Ty and fellow coal carriers Cindy Rogers and Rachel ‘Bruiser’ Rees as well as Zac’s girlfriend Sara and a mad Irishman called Dublin Jack who stopped us en route and said he would donate £200 if he could have a go - and he did!”

In a subsequent Facebook post Derek – pictured at the bar of a pub in the diving suit – said: “First pint in three years - no chance of throwing me out with this kit on...

“82kg all the way to the top of Wales.”

Donations can still be made at the gofundme page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/snowdon-diver-2022

I'll drink to that! Derek Burton re-fuels with a well-earned pint...