THE proposed increases in taxi fares in Pembrokeshire have been announced.

In a public noticed placed in the Western Telegraph on August 17, Pembrokeshire County Council published the proposed prices for taxi fares across the county.

Earlier this month, a meeting was held where the council heard from taxi drivers who had been calling for a price increase.

In the public notice, the council set out that the proposed fare for the daytime and carrying four or less passengers be a starting rate of £4 for the first mile and 30p for each 176 yards (1/10th of a mile) after the first mile.

This price would be for journeys on Monday-Friday between 7am and 6pm and would see a journey of two miles cost £7.

For daytime journeys between the above times for vehicles carrying five or more passengers, the rate is proposed to increase to £5 for the first mile and 34p for every 176 yards afterwards.

This price will also be for vehicles carrying four or less passengers during the night time (Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 7am and on weekends from 6pm Friday to 7am Monday).

Bank holiday rates and evenings and weekends for five or more passengers will start at £5.50 for the first mile and then 44p for each 176 yards.

On special holidays such as from 12pm on Christmas Eve to 7am on December 27 and from 12pm on New Years Eve to 7am on January 2, the fare increase is proposed to £8 for the first mile and 62p for each 176 yards afterwards.

The waiting time price is set to be 42p per minute and there will be a booking fee of £2 per mile when the journey begins more than a mile from the operator’s base.

The charge to carry pets (which would be at the driver’s discretion) would be £11.30, although this will not apply to any form of assistance dogs such as general assistance dogs, guide dogs or hearing assistance dogs.

There is also a drivers discretionary charge of 40p per case of luggage and the price of fouling in a taxi would be £150.

Any objection to the intended increase in fares should be made in writing by August 30.

Any objections must be sent to Sarah Johns, Public protection manager, Public health, housing and licensing, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP or by emailing licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.