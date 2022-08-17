A LICENSING application has been lodged with Pembrokeshire County Council for a new gift shop and café in St David’s.
The council placed the notice in the public notice section of the Western Telegraph on August 17 announcing that Laura Davies of St David’s Cathedral Bookshop has submitted a licensing application for 12 Cross Square, St David’s in respect to a new gift shop and café.
The application was submitted on August 2 and can be viewed at County Hall, Haverfordwest between 10am and 5pm Monday to Friday.
Anyone wishing to make a representation for or against the application should do so in writing by August 31.
Representations can be made by writing to Licensing Section, Public Protection Division, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.
