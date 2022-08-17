A DIVERSION of a footpath in Pembrokeshire is set to take place.
In a public notice placed in the Western Telegraph on August 17, Pembrokeshire County Council made the announcement relating to a footpath in Cosheston.
The order was made on August 9 and relates to the footpath SP8/4, with the affected route being from point A on the OS grid reference SM99270462 in a north-eastern direction to point B with the OS grid reference of SM99330471, turning southeast to point C with the OS grid reference SM99490456.
The diversion will go from the above point A, in a southeast direction to the above point C.
Copies of the order can be viewed at the Pembrokeshire County Council offices on County Hall, Haverfordwest between 9am and 5pm on weekdays and can be bought for £2.68 from the offices.
Any representations or objections to the diversion must be presented in writing by September 14. The representations must be sent to Public Rights of Way Officer, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.
