TREE cutting works will close a Haverfordwest path for a fortnight.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a public notice in the Western Telegraph on August 17 advising of the closure.

It relates to the public footpath PP28/15 at Old Mill Grounds in Haverfordwest, between the junction with Crow Hill to a point near the bridge leading towards Bridge Meadow.

The closure will come into force on Thursday, September 1 and will remain in place for two weeks or until the tree cutting work is complete.

During this time, the public notice states that access to the route for all vehicular and non-vehicular traffic will be prohibited, with exempted vehicles still allowed to use the route.

An alternative route for pedestrians will be signposted as works progress.