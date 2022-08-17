The hunt is on for the lucky person who has won £2,000 by playing the Crackerjackpot lottery, which supports Tŷ Hafan children’s hospice.

The winning ticket – number 000074 – for the weekly Crackerjackpot Jackpot draw was bought in Tŷ Hafan’s shop on High Street, Lampeter, on 29 July at 11:46.

The buyer paid cash and also bought an item of jewellery from the shop at the same time.

The lucky winner has 12 months to come forward and claim their winnings before the ticket expires and the prize is lost.

Matt Bolger, Lottery Manager for Crackerjackpot, said: “This £2,000 prize is a substantial amount of money and could make a real difference to someone’s life, especially these days with the cost of living going up and up.

“The winning ticket was bought for cash in our Lampeter store, so it could have been a local supporter, or a visitor to the area – at this stage we simply don’t know.

“All we do know is that every single person who plays our lottery is so important to us, so we really want to find the person who bought this ticket so they can claim their winnings.”

The sales receipt for the winning ticket

Crackerjackpot lottery can be played online at www.tyhafanlottery.co.uk or in any of Tŷ Hafan’s 19 shops in Mid, South and West Wales.

Every week players have the chance to win up to £12,000 for just £1 a ticket while making a difference to children with life-shortening conditions and their families supported by Tŷ Hafan children’s hospice.

If you are the owner of the winning ticket please contact Matt Bolger on matt.bolger@tyhafan.org or call 029 2053 2300. Or call into any one of our shops with the winning ticket.