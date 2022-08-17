A ROAD in Haverfordwest will be closed from tomorrow to install a new crossing.
City Road in Haverfordwest will have a raised table crossing installed in the vicinity of number 14.
It will mean that from Thursday, August 18, the road will be closed for up to two weeks according to a public noticed placed in the Western Telegraph on August 17 by Pembrokeshire County Council.
The road closure is on City Road between the junction with Barn Street/Perrots Road mini roundabout, heading northwest to the junction with Highlands Avenue.
During this period, no vehicles unless exempted will be able to use the road, however pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.
Some of the work may be carried out during the evenings.
An alternative route for vehicles will be via Perrots Road, Thomas Parry Way, St David’s Road and City Road.
