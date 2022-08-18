WORKS will be carried out on a trunk road which will lead to speed limit changes in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

This has been proposed by the Welsh Government via a public notice in the Western Telegraph on August 17.

The Welsh Government have said that they intend to introduce an order to vary the speed limits on the A477 trunk road between St Clears, Carmarthenshire and Pembroke Dock so that works can be carried out in the vicinity.

The restrictions imposed will be put in place from 00.01am, Monday, September 5 and will last until 11.59pm on December 16 or until the temporary traffic signs are permanently removed.

It is proposed that:

Temporary speed limits of 40mph and 10mph and a no overtaking order be imposed.

This will be put in place for the length of the trunk road from a point 93 metres southwest of the junction with the road leading to Backe to a point 394 metres east of the junction with the C3045 road to Amroth.

This would also be put in place for the length of the trunk road from a point 441 metres west of the junction with the C3045 road to Amroth to a point 268 metres northeast of the junction with the B4586 to Broadmoor, including the gyratory of Kilgetty roundabout.

There will also be an order in place for the length of the trunk road from a point 288 metres southwest of the junction with B4586 to Broadmoor to a point 290 metres east of the junction with the road known as Stephens Green Lane, Milton, including the gyratories of Sageston and Carew roundabouts.

The final of these limits will be for the length of the trunk road from a point 360 metres west of the junction with the road known as Stephens Green Lane, Milton, to a point 726 metres southeast of the junction with Eastern Avenue, Pembroke Dock.

Temporary 10mph speed limit and no overtaking order be imposed.

This order would be imposed on the length of the trunk road from the junction with the southwestern side of St Clears roundabout to a point 93 metres southwest of the road leading to Backe, including the gyratory of St Clears roundabout.

It will also be in place for the length of the trunk road from a point 394 metres east of the junction with the C3045 road to Amroth to a point 441 metres west of the centre point of that junction.

It will be imposed on the length of the trunk road from a point 268 metres northeast of the junction with the B4586 to Broadmoor to a point 288 metres southwest of the centre point of that junction.

The restrictions will also be imposed on the length of the trunk road from a point 290 metres east of the junction with the road known as Stephens Green Lane, Milton, to a point 360 metres west of the junction.

The final restriction would be on the length of the trunk road from a point 726 metres southeast of the junction with Eastern Avenue, Pembroke Dock, to the junction with Waterloo roundabout, Pembroke Dock, including the gyratory of the roundabout.