A POPULAR jazz pianist will be coming to Narberth next week.

On Thursday, August 25, Dale Storr will be performing at Plas Hotel in Narberth.

As a youngster, he was inspired by his parents' record collection and the New Orleans style of music.

He has been the backing pianist for many top blues performers in the UK and America and has been performing solo with his Sounds of New Orleans show since 2008, wowing audiences with his piano and vocal skills, along with showing his impressive knowledge of the beloved city.

Mr Storr previously performed at the 2019 Tenby Blues Festival and Narberth Jazz is excited to bring him back to Pembrokeshire.

Tickets for the Thursday, August 25 show at Plas Hotel, Narberth, are available from www.narberthjazz.wales/events