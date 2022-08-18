MEETINGS will be held to discuss the proposed windfarm in Hundleton in September.

Earlier this year, plans were submitted for three 4.3MW wind turbines to be placed on land near Valero and Hundleton.

The three turbines will be up to 135m to tip height and plans include access tracks, turbine transformer, cables and substation on land off Refinery Road.

The plans were submitted by Rhoscrowther Wind Farm Ltd and it is said the three turbines will generate power for around 9,900 homes.

A public notice placed in the Western Telegraph on August 17, advised of three meetings being held to do with the wind farm application.

MORE NEWS:

The notice – submitted by the Welsh Government’s Planning and Environment Decisions Wales team – details meetings being held on September 19, 20 and 21.

The meetings, which will be held remotely via Microsoft Teams, are to hear evidence relating to ‘introductions/preliminary matters, landscape character and visual amenity, setting of heritage assets, ecology, socio-economic and other benefits and planning conditions.

The planning application can be viewed at https://planningcasework.service.gov.wales and searching for the reference 3261355.

Only those invited by the inspector are able to contribute to the meetings, however, any member of the public can attend and witness proceedings.

Should you wish to do so, you must lodge a request with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales by August 26, quoting the reference DNS/3261355 by writing to Isabel Nethell, head of service, Planning and Environment Decisions Wales, Crown Buildings, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3NQ or by emailing PEDW.Infrastructure@gov.wales.