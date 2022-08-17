Wales’ Minister for the Economy Vaughan Gething has said the Pembrokeshire Valero Refinery is of "significant importance" to the Welsh economy - and in terms of supporting Wales’ Net Zero goals.

Mr Gething was speaking at a visit to Valero Refinery Pembroke’s Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Cogeneration Unit.

He was joined by local Members of the Senedd, Eluned Morgan, and Joyce Watson.

The aim of the visit was to see first-hand how the £120 million, 45 megawatt unit provides power for the refinery, as well as supplement the refinery’s steam demand.

It was the first project of its kind to receive planning permission as a Development of National Significance process under the Planning (Wales) Act 2015 and received Welsh Government investment of £6m.

With the UK refining industry facing numerous regulatory challenges, the CHP Unit helps Valero control electricity costs and achieve greater energy efficiency.

The CHP also ensures more sustainable operation and that Pembroke – which is one of the leading employers in south Wales, contributing millions to the local economy and one of Europe’s largest and most complex refineries – continues to be successful in the competitive global market.

Senedd members Eluned Morgan, Joyce Watson and Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething in conversation with Valero’s Stephen Thornton.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “The Pembrokeshire Valero Refinery is of significant importance to the Welsh economy and in terms of supporting decarbonisation and Wales’ Net Zero goals.

"I was therefore delighted to see how Welsh Government investment from the Environmental Protection Scheme funding is helping the company to reduce emissions and energy costs and is a significant investment from the company in Wales and the Pembroke Refinery.”

Valero Vice President and Refinery General Manager Mark Phair said: “This vital unit was partly constructed during the Pandemic and signals a major investment that highlights Valero’s commitment to the economy in Wales.

"The Welsh Government’s decision to invest in the plant shows the collaborative approach Welsh Government has taken in working with Valero to achieve the long-term sustainability of the refinery.”

Phair continued, “This project is at the heart of our plans to maintain the refinery’s long-term viability and help to secure future jobs. Valero wants to continue to operate in Wales and will work with Welsh Government to achieve continued success.”

Vaughan Gething, Eluned Morgan and Joyce Watson together with some of the Valero staff involved in the unit’s construction and commissioning with the Cogen in the background.