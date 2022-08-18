EVERY day the Western Telegraph Camera Club members are out and about across the county capturing stunning images.

Many have been making the most of the weather and capturing beautiful sunny scenes alongside the changing of the forecast and getting up close with insects.

Here are a few of our favourite pictures submitted by our camera club members.

Western Telegraph: Bosherston lily ponds at sunset. Picture: Liam WoolleyBosherston lily ponds at sunset. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: The Rath, Milford Haven. Picture: Laura CurranThe Rath, Milford Haven. Picture: Laura Curran

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest Castle. Picture: Martin DaviesHaverfordwest Castle. Picture: Martin Davies

Western Telegraph: Grasshopper. Picture: Marcus CarrozzoGrasshopper. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo

Western Telegraph: Cloudy skies over Pembrokeshire. Picture: Laura HemingwayCloudy skies over Pembrokeshire. Picture: Laura Hemingway

Western Telegraph: Ship leaving Fishguard. Picture: Alan ThomasShip leaving Fishguard. Picture: Alan Thomas

Western Telegraph: Sunset on Newgale Beach. Picture: Natalie MartinSunset on Newgale Beach. Picture: Natalie Martin

