HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, August 17.

To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Howell Irfon Walters (Alicante, formerly on Nantyuetau, St Clears and Goodwick)

Peacefully on Thursday, June 16 at Hospital Universitario de Torrevieja, Spain, Irfon formerly of Goodwick. Beloved husband of the late Glenys, loving father and father-in-law of Angharad and Alan, Anna, Sharon anf Ian, much loved grandfather of Karen, David, Rhian, Bethan, Richard and Emyr and a treasured great grandfather of Carys, Seren, Ffion and Freja.

Service on Tuesday, August 30 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 4pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Action Bladder Cancer UK' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel:01348 873250

Raymond Williams (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, August 12 of Ray Williams of Devonshire Road, Pembroke Dock. A well-known and respected retired telecoms engineer, Ray was 86 and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised but all enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

David James Parsons Bushell (Walton East)

David passed away peacefully at Ridgeway Care Home on July 30 aged 93 years. Dearly loved he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Funeral service on Tuesday, August 23 at 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Air Ambulance Wales or Prostate Cymru can be sent c/o Mr. Anthony Bushell, Parcmaenllwyd Farmhouse, Llansaint, Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire, SA17 5HZ. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Dale Robert Hare (Mynachlog Ddu, formerly Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred on August 13. Dale of Mynachlog Ddu, formerly Pembroke passed away surrounded by his family.

The funeral arrangements will follow.

Marion Hunter (Letterston)

Peacefully on Monday, August 8 at Withybush Hospital, Marion of Letterston. Beloved wife of the late Barney, loving mother of Ian, Neil and Mark, a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service on Monday, August 22 at St Peter's Church, Little Newcastle at 12:45pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 2:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'St Peter's Church, Little Newcastle' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Lilian Doris James (Tenby)

The death occurred peacefully at home, on Friday, August 5 surrounded by her loving family of Lilian Doris James aged 97 years of Milton Meadows, Milton, Tenby. Dearly loved Lilian will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 10 at Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth at 11am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12:15pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Leslie Gordon Bollom (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Bridge House Care Home, Abingdon, Oxfordshire on Thursday, July 28 of Leslie Gordon Bollom, aged 96 years, formerly of Vicary Crescent, Milford Haven. A beloved husband of the late Pat and a devoted father to Sami and David, Rodney and Marion, Les was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A private family funeral service has been arranged. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Barbara Scarr (Narberth)

Barbara passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on August 1, she was aged 91. Barbara was predeceased by her husband George and sons Andrew, Patrick and Sean. She will be sadly missed by her children Geoff, Tom, Sam, Katie and all their families.

The funeral service takes place on Friday, August 26 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. There will be a wake held in the Plas Hyfryd, Narberth after the funeral and all are welcome to join the family in celebrating Barbara; please confirm with the Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd Tel: 01834 861300 There will be family flowers only with donations in memory of Barbara made payable to the Stroke Association c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Trevor Jones (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Morriston Hospital, Swansea on Friday, August 5 of Trevor Jones of St. David's Road, Pembroke. Devoted husband of the late Elaine, he was 76.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 24 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Trevor for The Cardiac Unit at Morriston Hospital may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mandy Ormonde (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Saturday, August 6 at Withybush Hospital, Mandy of Fishguard. Beloved wife of Richard, loving mother of Leanne, Laura and Kevin, cherished mother-in-law of Lee, much loved grandmother and great grandmother of Kirsten, Chantelle, Brooke, Jordan, Lexi and George, and a dear sister.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, August 18 at The Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 12.15pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Narberth at 1.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Ward 10, Withybush Hospital' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

John Veall (Trecwn)

Peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 11, John of Trecwn. Beloved husband of Pam, loving father of Nicola, much loved grandfather of Zoe and a dear brother of Tom.

Funeral service on Thursday, August 25 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 2pm followed by interment at Llanfair Nant-y-Gof Cemetery, Trecwn. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Joyce Avril Williams (Treffgarne)

Joyce passed away peacefully at home on August 3 aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter and much-loved mother to Nigel and Richard, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

A private family funeral service will be held in memory of Joyce. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Pamela Hamilton (Haverfordwest)

Suddenly, after a brief illness, Pam Hamilton of Greenhill Crescent, Haverfordwest passed away at Withybush Hospital on Tuesday, August 9 aged 77 years. Much loved mother to Kath, Phil and Kev, grandmother to Natalie, Shaun, Kirsten, Bethany, Emily, Annie and Harvey and elder sister to Sheila, Roger and Martin, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Tom Newing & Sons Ltd, Milford Haven.

Sheila Christine Kettle (Milford Haven)

Sheila Kettle, of Beach Hill, Milford Haven, died peacefully at Ashdale Nursing Home, Pembroke on Wednesday, August 10. She was 91 years old and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Her funeral service will take place on Monday, August 22 at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to The British Heart Foundation, Compton House, 2300 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham, B37 7YE. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180

Thomas Howell “Howell” Phillips (Broad Haven)

Passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on August 4, aged 94. Beloved husband to Betty Phillips and loved by all his family.

Funeral Service on Tuesday, August 23 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel - 01348 873250.

Margaret Taylor (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, August 12 of Margaret Taylor, aged 73 years of Castle Street, Pennar, Pembroke Dock. Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 27 at Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg SA67 8QH at 10.30am followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery at 11.30am. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu for I.C.U. Withybush Hospital c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680

Bernard Russell (Haverfordwest)

Berni passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on August 6 aged 72 years. A much loved and loving father, grandfather and brother, he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and many friends.

Funeral on Monday, August 22, service at 2pm at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest, SA612RX. Light refreshments will be available at the Hotel Mariners, Haverfordwest immediately following the funeral service at the Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, however, a Just Giving Page has been set up in Berni's memory for Kidney Cancer UK. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821

Colin David Griffiths (Milford Haven)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at home on Sunday, August 14 of Colin David Griffiths, aged 58 years, of Blackbridge Drive, Milford Haven. Devoted and loving partner to Suzanne, dearly loved father to Nicholas, Daniel, Chloe and Molly, adored son of Eileen and the late David and cherished brother of Julie, Debra, and the late Catherine. Colin will be greatly missed by his family and friends and missed by all the people that knew him as the proprietor of KC Motors, Milford Haven.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 24 at 10.15am at St. Mary's Church, Herbrandston followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to Get the Boys A Lift, 7A Dew St, Haverfordwest SA61 1ST All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Eve Brennan (Llanfyrnach)

Peacefully at her home, with her family at her side, on Thursday, August 11, Evelyn Mary Brennan, Tynewydd, Llanfyrnach aged 81 years. Beloved partner of Margaret, dear sister of Vincent, Barna and Tricia, respected sister-in-law of Louise, Stephen and the late Ian, proud aunt of Sam, Sarah, Pippa, Lucy and Kate and the late Daniel, cherished great-aunt of Emily, Laughlan, Poppy, Henry, Tom, Fred, Peggy and Fran.

Public funeral service on Tuesday, August 23 at St Brynach Church, Llanfyrnach at 11am. She will be laid to rest in the churchyard. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to the Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Mrs Lowri Evans of Colin Phillips and Daughters Funeral Directors, 4 Morgan Street, Cardigan SA43 1DF Tel: 01239621192.

Roy Davies (Trefin)

Passed away peacefully at South Pembs Hospital on August 11. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gerwyn and Tracy. Devoted grandfather of Karl, Carys, Adwen and Lleucu. A much-loved brother, relative and friend.

Funeral service on Monday, August 22 at 1.45pm at the W.G. Mathias Chapel of Rest, New Street, St. Davids to be followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 3.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Roy for Hillside Care Home Please make cheques payable to Mathias Donations Account and send to W.G.Mathias & Daughter Funeral Directors, 64 New Street, St.Davids SA62 6SU

Anthony Hervey Main

The death occurred peacefully and at home on Saturday August 6 of Anthony Hervey Main, aged 83, beloved husband of Jane and beloved father of Gordon and Jenny, much loved grampa of Nina, Rosy, Nesta and Tegwen.

There will be a private cremation, family only, on September 8 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, and a Thanksgiving service at St. Mary's Church, Talbenny, on Monday, September 12 at 12.30pm., refreshments with the family afterwards. Donations in lieu of flowers to Parkinson's UK, Paul Sartori or RNLI, Little and Broad Haven Branch. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821

Phillip Anthony Thomas (Waterston)

Suddenly at Morriston Hospital on Tuesday, August 9, Phillip Anthony Thomas of Coppybush Farm, Waterston aged 57 years. Much loved son of Rita and the late Dai, loving father of Iwan, Lloyd and Dylan, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 20, 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to Wales Air Ambulance or Asthma and Lung UK may be sent c/o Mrs Janet Thomas, Romans Castle Cross Farm, Tiers Cross, Haverfordwest, SA62 3EG . Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.