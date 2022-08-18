A SHAKE-UP of the Air Ambulance could see it reach hundreds more patients thanks to new analysis

The Wales Air Ambulance Charity is currently working on a world-leading, in-depth analysis which is revealing that it could attend over 500 more lifesaving missions across Wales every year.

The analysis is one of the most comprehensive conducted by any air ambulance in the world and is looking at the most efficient use of the Service’s existing resources.

The results are showing that with a reconfiguration of base locations and medical shift patterns, Wales Air Ambulance could attend up to 583 additional missions every year.

A Wales Air Ambulance lands. Photo: Kit Morgan

This would mean every county in Wales would see an increase in missions.

At present, Wales Air Ambulance meets 72% of the total demand for its service. That could rise to 88%.

The extensive analysis shows that, currently, there are still people across Wales that the service is unable to attend, due to several factors.

At the same time, it has valuable transport assets, including helicopters and rapid response vehicles, and highly skilled clinicians who are underused.

David Gilbert, Wales Air Ambulance Charity Chair of Trustees, said: “We have already started the process of engaging with key stakeholders. We will keep everybody updated as we move through the analysis and decision process but it’s fair to say that any potential changes would not happen for some time.”

Dr Sue Barnes, the Charity’s Chief Executive, said: “Through the trust that the public has placed in us over the past 21 years, we have been able to evolve into one of the most advanced air ambulance operations in Europe. We have a track record of making decisions with patients and their families at our heart.

“It’s important to remember that we go to the patient, the patient doesn’t come to us. There is strong evidence that every part of Wales, will benefit from the proposed changes.

“Our aim is always to make the best use of our donations by attending even more people in need. People have trusted us in the past and we’ve delivered. Whatever we decide to do moving forward, we really hope that people trust us once more.”

Speaking about the reason for the analysis, Dr Barnes said: “Our previous evaluation, published earlier this year, proved that we deliver an excellent standard of care for the people of Wales. More people are surviving because of our advanced service. Now we want to know whether we are delivering this excellent care equitably, and to as many people as possible, with our current resources.

“The air ambulance in Wales is 21 years old and has evolved significantly. Our focus has moved from getting patients to the nearest hospital to getting our advanced medics to the patient. We now operate via road as well as air.

"This is vital when aircraft are grounded for technical reasons or when flying conditions are poor. Current locations mean that patients in north and mid Wales suffer from a lack of this alternative provision as a result of poor road access – unlike their counterparts in south Wales.”

“Also, our current aviation contract is up for renewal, presenting us with a once-in-a-decade opportunity to look at our current service provision. Any service enhancements identified would need to be included as a part of the contract with the successful bidder.”

“Due to the current increase in the cost of goods and services, we are expecting a 30% increase in aviation costs, so it’s more important than ever that we are using public donations in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

Wales Air Ambulance at the scene of a crash.

The air ambulance service in Wales is a unique Third Sector and Public Sector partnership between the Wales Air Ambulance Charity and NHS Wales. They came together in 2015 to create the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS Cymru).

The Service’s consultants and critical care practitioners can deliver innovative emergency treatment across Wales, including minor operations, blood transfusions and anaesthesia. These were previously not available outside of a hospital environment.

While EMRTS Cymru supplies the medics, the Wales Air Ambulance Charity currently needs to raise £8 million a year to fund the helicopters and rapid response vehicles.

Professor David Lockey, EMRTS National Director and international authority on air ambulance operations, added: “From an NHS perspective we are delighted that the data suggests that with existing resources we can improve the coverage that the service provides to all regions in Wales.

"Increased utilisation of both helicopters and rapid response vehicles will enable us to attend hundreds more critically ill or injured patients when they most need us.

“The data clearly shows that we still have people across Wales that we are unable to attend, due to several factors, and at the same time, we have transport and clinicians who are underused in the current set up. That needs to change and this plan could deliver real benefits to our patients.”

Dr Barnes concluded: “This is a complex analysis but with clear results. We wholeheartedly welcome, and encourage, anybody who has a question to contact us directly so can we can offer more information on these findings.”