PEMBROKESHIRE'S County Show got off to a rip-roaring start with horses, hounds, heifers, and a white tailed sea eagle.

The two-day event began today, August 17, with a welcome return after last year's show was given no public access due to Covid.

Families came from all over the county to see and sample the delights of Pembrokeshire and compete in competitions including craftsmanship, showjumping and dog agility trials.

There was a fairground, food stalls, paddocks and a livestock arena for countless events to take place.

The Hickin family from Cardigan with their exhibits

Champion Patrick’s Prancer with Megan Turberville from Cardiff

Western Telegraph was at the show all day and met some amazing people including Harriet Hunt, 17, from Fishguard.

Harriet is doing things a little differently to the average teenager. She's aiming to qualify for Crufts and today was another step towards her dream.

Harriet competed in the dog agility competition coming first in the small agility with working cocker Joe and 2nd in the intermediate agility with working sheepdog Silvia.

On her agility skills, Harriet said: "I did show jumping with horses and next to that they had agility classes.

"At 7 I bought a Jack Russell and started training for competition."

In May, Harriet went to the World Agility Open and brought home a gold medal with a Greenacre rescue dog. Next month she starts working towards Crufts.

Harriet with working cocker Joe

Jack absorbed in decorating eggs in the family area

A longhorn cattle

Amy Williams from Wolfscastle with Shetland pony Cwmynfell Little Dora

Another star of the show was the white-tailed sea eagle Aquarius.

Born in captivity at Gauntlet Falconry Centre, Knutsford, Aquarius is one of only two eagles hatched in captivity in the UK with her brother at the centre.

Aquarius can be found at Carmarthenshire Botanic National Gardens Wales in the expert care of Alex and Emma Hill.

She is only 4 and a half months but is already close to full size weighing in at an incredible 4.8kgs.

Aquarius the white tailed eagle

Alex and Emma Hill with Aquarius

On Aquarius, Emma said: "She eats everything! It's like training a giant puppy. Everything is exciting to her. This is her first time away from home. She's just fantastic."

Aquarius meets Gary from Cilgarren

Aquarius does get to 'free fly' however at the moment she doesn't go very far, just over the dog agility paddock... When she does though, don't worry, she won't get lost, having two trackers on her!

Look out for more from the Western Telegraph tomorrow with county show's Lady's Day.

