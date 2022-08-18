Pembrokeshire residents are being urged to "show patience and understanding" amid significant and unprecedented pressures on home care services.

The Council says there is a significant number people waiting for home care across the county, as well as a large number of people needing changes to their home care service to better meet their needs.

While many people will be receiving care and support in a hospital or a residential care home, many will be relying on family and friends to provide care to get by on a daily basis until available home care can be found.

The Council says it is "acutely aware of the stress" that this is placing on individuals and their families / carers, as well as care workers who are working incredibly hard under difficult circumstances.

This week the Council has asked people who use these services to be as flexible as possible.

"The Authority continues to make every effort to meet people’s needs but it may not meet people’s preferences for some visits and service provision," said a Council statement.

"The Council will endeavour to ensure as many people as possible get the support they need.

"The current situation has arisen due to a number of combined factors including the ongoing recruitment challenge across the care sector and an increase in demand for these services.

"Pembrokeshire County Council recognises that this is not an acceptable situation and is taking all steps possible to address the matter as a matter of urgency.

"The Council welcomed the Welsh Government announcement on application of the real living wage for domiciliary care workers, however, despite that improvement the Council will continue to look at fair reward for people working in this sector.

"The Council is committed to trying to improve the situation but asks for patience and understanding as it continues to make every effort to meet the demands on services."

MORE NEWS

Cllr Tessa Hodgson, Cabinet Member for Social Services and Safeguarding, underlined the efforts to promote social care as rewarding career, including a big recruitment push at the Pembrokeshire County Show on Wednesday and Thursday 17-18 August.

Cllr Hodgson said: “The In Pembrokeshire We Care, recruitment campaign is also being widely promoted to encourage people to consider a career in social care.

“If you have compassion, commitment and want to make a difference then there are plenty of exciting opportunities across Pembrokeshire, in which you would be helping to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“Previous experience is not always necessary as full training and support will be offered to help start your career in social care.

“Likewise if you are a community member and want to make a difference then we would love to hear from you. You can get in contact on 01437 775197 or email Care@pembrokeshire.gov.uk”