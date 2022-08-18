A NEW BBC TV series will feature a Pembrokeshire island coming under the scope of a legendary wildlife expert.

Sir David Attenborough, 96, visited Skomer Island in June as part of BBC1’s new natural history show Wild Isles.

He was joined by his daughter Suzie and it was filmed by Silverback Films.

The series will highlight how the UK is an important place for wildlife and the behaviours of a wide range of animals from across the country.

This includes Skomer Island – a popular spot for puffins, manx shearwaters, storm petrels, guillemots and razorbills.

There is also kittiwakes, herrings, fulmar, short-eared owls, curlews, choughs, peregrine falcons, oystercatchers, mallards, moorhens, ravens, buzzards, kestrels, little owls, meadow pipits, skylarks, wheatears, rock pipits, whitethroats and dunnocks.

You can also see bank voles, wood mice, rabbits, common and pygmy shrews, slow worms, common lizards, common toads, common frogs, palmate newts, meadow brown, grayling, small copper and migrant butterflies.

Sir David said: “In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet. I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”

Sarah Kessell, CEO of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales said: "It was an honour and a privilege to welcome Sir David to Skomer Island.

“After months of planning and secret collaboration with Silverback Films and The Wildlife Trusts, I'm now delighted to share the exciting news that Skomer's incredible wildlife will feature in the new BBC1 natural history series, Wild Isles.

“To say we're excited is an understatement and we can't wait to share with the world, just how internationally important Skomer Island is. If you'd like to support our conservation work and research on the island, please consider joining us as a member."

BBC1’s Wild Isles was filmed in 4K and uses a range of technology including aerial photography, motion controlled time-lapse photography, low light cameras and macro photography to highlight the countryside, passing seasons, nocturnal antics and the miniature worlds of rock pools, ponds and grasslands.