IT was an early start for Fishguard’s RNLI crew yesterday to attend a capsized boat.

Fishguard’s RNLI crew were called out on Wednesday, August 17 at dawn after a commercial fishing boat broke its mooring.

The incident happened at Cwm-yr-Eglwys and on arrival the crew of seven on the lifeboat found the eight-metre catamaran fishing boat capsized.

"Fishguard RNLI's all-weather lifeboat launched at dawn on Wednesday 17 August after a commercial fishing boat broke its mooring at Cwm-yr-Eglwys," a statement confirmed.

"The lifeboat, with a complement of seven crew, was tasked by H.M. Coastguard after the 8-metre catamaran fishing boat's EPIRB had initiated, thereby alerting the emergency services.

"The lifeboat arrived on scene to find the vessel, which had capsized, being washed into the beach by the incoming tide and wind.

"H.M.Coastguard personnel were present and had ascertained that no-one was aboard the fishing vessel.

"The lifeboat stood off the beach providing safety coverage until stood down and the lifeboat then returned to base arriving at 0630hrs."

A search of the area resulted in finding several other boats had also been damaged and washed up in the cove.

HM Coastguard Fishguard stated: "Team paged, along with RNLI Fishguard and Goodwick Lifeboat, to an activated distress beacon from a vessel in Cwm yr Eglwys.

"On arrival the beacon was located washed up on the beach which was littered with debris and equipment from a capsized fishing vessel.

"The team were quickly able to confirm that nobody was on board and a hasty search of the area resulted in finding several other boats had also been damaged and washed up in the cove.

"With the MRCC (Milford operations room) informed of the situation and after assisting boat owners the team and lifeboat were stood down."