Pembrokeshire County Show day two

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Day two of the Pembrokeshire County Show
  • Lady's Day raises £1,000 for Paul Sartori foundation
  • The show returns after last year the public were not allowed access due to Covid
  • The event is being held at Haverfordwest airfield

