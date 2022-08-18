FOLLOWING what headteacher Rhonwen Morris describes as two ‘disruptive’ years, Ysgol Bro Preseli are celebrating some of the highest results ever gained at the school this morning.

An incredible 60 per cent of all A-Level grades awarded were A* to A; 45 per cent of learners achieved the equivalent of 3A* to A grades and 87 per cent of learners achieved the equivalent of 3 A* to C grades.

“The school and its governing body congratulate all learners on their success which reflects not only their ability and determination, but also the hard work that all staff continue to put in and a school ethos that supports each individual,” said a spokesperson.

“Learners have nurtured firm roots during their time at the school. Now they can broaden their horizons. We wish everyone well for the future.”

Head boy Gad Bowen said: "I would like to say from the bottom of my heart how grateful I am to every teacher who has contributed towards my grades and the help I have received for the future.

“I look forward to studying Geology and Physical Geography in Edinburgh.”

Head Girl Megan Lewis said: “As pupils who suffered academically under the shadow of the coronavirus, this is our first and last 'real' results day.

“I would therefore like to take the opportunity to thank all the staff at our school for their extensive efforts during our school career - either virtual through teams, or back in the classroom!

“Here, at our Preseli 'home' we as pupils have grown together to reach this milestone.

“However, it's not just grades on a piece of paper that we take from our school when looking towards the 'big world', but lifelong friends, fond memories, and life lessons - the roots for our horizons!”