A PEMBROKESHIRE attraction has been named as one of the best in Wales.

Folly Farm in Kilgetty has been rated in the top 10 family attractions in Wales according to car dealership Brindley Group.

The family-run farm – which opened as an attraction in 1987 - came in sixth spot.

The dairy farm turned zoo has around 750 animals from all over the world including lions, penguins, giraffes, meerkats and rhinos as well as farmyard animals including pigs, goats, sheep, horses and ponies, rabbits, deer, alpacas and a range of birds.

Some of the TripAdvisor reviews which led to the attraction being included in the list, state how friendly the staff are and the entertainment value for children.

One said: “We last visited here in 2010, and it's got so much slicker since then, such a great place for young children to enjoy themselves, the staff are super friendly and helpful, I just hope the park can expand to increase the greatness!”

Another said: “Last time we were here was 30 years ago, my how times have changed and definitely for the better.

“Plenty of parking, queue was long at 10am but once all the gates were open, we were in, in no time. Lovely welcome.”

Another visitor commented: “What an experience this turned out to be! The name really doesn't do the place justice and me and my partner we were really happily surprised at what a fun day out it was!



“First of a massive shout out the staff, we went on the first day of the summer holidays and everyone was fantastic, really friendly and really helpful!

“I often go to zoo's and whenever we are in Wales we try to find the closest zoo, this for me is the best one I have been to and that is simply because I can get closer to the animals and it felt like they were so looked after as they were all happy to come up to the edges and not hiding away like most zoos.

“The penguins were a massive winner for me, you could really get close to them and they clearly had a good life! The young camel was hilarious, doing a dance for everyone while his dad had a nap! Overall all the animals were fantastic and it just felt like you kept finding more things to do such a as the reptile house that we nearly missed!

“Lastly I LOVE GOATS! So being about to see some farm yard animals was something I have never experienced at a farm but I truly loved it, they were hilarious and like always goats are clumsy which is lovely to see.



“Overall a really fun experience, the gift shop I feel could do with some extra bits though, oh I nearly forgot for the first time we actually enjoyed zoo food so that is another shout out and if we are ever back down in Wales we will be coming to see your lovely animals again!”

Brindley Group looked at the average review scores on Google and TripAdvisor, onsite dining and parking and prices for children, adults and a family of four.