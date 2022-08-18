A Welsh language horror film is coming to Milford Haven.

Gwledd – translated as The Feast in English – is written by Roger Williams and directed by Lee Haven-Jones.

Annes Elwy is one of the stars of the film, playing Cadi, a mysterious young woman working as a waitress for a wealthy family in the Welsh countryside.

During the night of an important dinner party, she begins to challenge the family’s beliefs, unravelling the illusion the family has created with slow and terrifying consequences.

It also stars Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis Jones and Steffan Cennydd.

The film is released in cinemas in Wales through Picturehouse Entertainment on Friday, August 19, however, it will be shown in west Wales on a number of dates.

It will be shown at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven between August 28 and September 2.

It will also be shown at Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan, but the exact dates have not been confirmed.

Roger Williams said: “If we were to be quite bold about telling our stories on this big, big, screen, we could start to build the kind of culture where it’s not unusual to see Welsh language film in cinemas.”

It is hoped the film will pave the way for more Welsh language films in cinemas and a collaboration has been made between S4C and Creative Wales to invest £1,000,000 annually into Welsh language film.

The release of Gwledd is supported by Film Hub Wales’ Made in Wales strand, celebrating films with Welsh connections.

Radha Patel, Film Hub Wales’ Made in Wales officer, said: “Welsh films help to shape the culture of Wales. The stories we tell on screen can have global reach – changing the way the world sees our country.

“It’s exciting to have a Welsh language feature coming to local cinemas and communities again but this shouldn’t be an anomaly.

"Wales is home to a diverse nation of storytellers and Welsh audiences deserve to see more films representing their language, country and culture. We know that Gwledd can inspire new talent to make the films they want to see.”

Gwledd is available to watch at the following cinemas in West Wales:

- Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan (exact dates TBC)

- Torch Theatre, Milford Haven (August 28 – September 2)