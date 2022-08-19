A hosepipe ban comes into force today (Friday, August 19) for more than 60,000 homes in Pembrokeshire served by Llys y Fran reservoir.

The temporary use ban comes in at 8am after the driest year since 1976, record temperatures and record levels of demand for water, water resources for the Pembrokeshire have now hit drought levels.

Welsh Water has taken this step to ensure enough water remains to continue supplying customers and over the coming months.

Customers in the affected area have already been sent letters to advise them that they will not be able to use a hosepipe to carry out activities in and around their properties.

Pembrokeshire has only seen just over 60 per cent of the expected rainfall between March and July.

Following this, Welsh Water has undertaken a number of activities to help conserve water in the area.

Welsh Water says this has included increased detection and repair of leaks, plus the use of water tankers to respond to peak periods of demand in some parts of the county to help maintain supplies.

Ian Christie, Welsh Water’s Managing Director of Water Services said: "It is not a decision we take lightly because we know the inconvenience it can cause, but if we don’t take action now then there would be a real risk of further restrictions later which is something we really want to avoid for our customers.

“With no significant rain in the forecast it is important that we all work together to make sure the water continues to flow.

Mr Christie added: “We really do appreciate the steps people have already taken to limit the amount of water they use but we would urge everyone now in the affected area to respect the ban and not use a hosepipe.

“There are exceptions, particularly for those holding a Blue Badge or on our Priority Service Register. A full list of what people aren’t allowed to do under the ban and the exceptions can be found on our website.”