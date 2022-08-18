Several emergency services attended an incident this morning (Thursday, August 18) after a car veered off a cliff and onto a beach.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Welsh Ambulance Service, Wales Air Ambulance, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI all attended the incident.

The crash involved the male driver, whose white Ford Ranger 4x4 veered away from the road, down a bank and onto the beach by Popton Fort.

The driver was assessed by paramedics, and it was decided that his injuries were potentially too severe to transfer by sea, and so the air ambulance was requested.

The air ambulance, along with a coastguard helicopter attended, before the casualty was taken to Glangwili Hospital by land ambulance.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 5.45am this morning, 18th August 2022 near Popton Fort, Pembroke.

"A white Ford Ranger 4x4 left the road, went down a bank and onto the beach.

"The male driver was taken to hospital by ambulance with injuries not believed to be life threatening.”

The casualty being assisted by emergency services. Picture: Angle Lifeboat

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called this morning, Thursday 18 August, at approximately 5.45am to reports of an incident near Fort Popton.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene, where we were assisted by the Wales Air Ambulance. One patient was conveyed by road to Glangwili Hospital for further treatment."

MORE NEWS

An Angle Lifeboat RNLI spokesperson said: “The crew were paged at 6:37am to a vehicle over the cliff near Popton Fort. A vehicle had left the road and fallen onto the beach below.

“Police, ambulance, the fire service and St Govans and Tenby coastguard rescue teams were already on scene, however the lifeboat was requested to assist with evacuating the casualty due to the difficult location.

“With the option of evacuation by lifeboat still a possibility, the all-weather lifeboat stood off should it be required.

“With the coastguard helicopter now on scene, the casualty was handed over into the helicopter for onward transfer to hospital. The lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving back at 8.30am.”

Lifeboat and coastguard assisting in the incident. Picture: Angle Lifeboat RNLI