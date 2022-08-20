A Pembrokeshire beach has been named as one of the best dog-friendly beaches in the whole of the UK, according to a recent study.
The study, conducted by ShowersToYou, looked at the highest rated beaches across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which are also dog friendly.
More than 150 UK beaches were named in the study, all of which have no dog restrictions.
As part of the study, Marloes Sands was named in the top ten dog-friendly beaches in the UK, and as the second best in Wales.
MORE NEWS
- Pembrokeshire named one of Wales' best glamping destinations
- Pembrokeshire has six of the UK's 50 best beaches
With a score of 8.55 out of 10, it finished shortly shy of Three Cliffs Bay in Glamorgan, which scored 8.79 and was named the best dog-friendly beach in the country.
Durdle Door in Dorset topped the UK-wide list, ahead of Cuckmere Haven Beach in East Sussex and Man O’War Beach, also in Dorset.
A spokesperson said about Marloes Sands: “This location is great for dogs, boasting gorgeous sands and rock formations. It was also used in the movie 'Snow White and the Huntsman' too.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here