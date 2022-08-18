THE ladies were in town for the second and final day of the Pembrokeshire County Show, raising an incredible £1,000 for Paul Sartori.

Hundreds of ladies showed up in their best dresses and outfits bringing some real glamour on ladies day.

Other stars of the show included Carys, 12, and Ffion, 9, Edward the beagle, and Aquarius was back!

There was also a word from show president Mansel Raymond who said he was 'proud' and 'honoured' to be part of the event, and lady ambassador Carys Phillips who said it was great to return after lockdown.

Carys and Ffion, from Tynewydd Farm in Pontyclun, locked out the 'any other continental sheep' category. Ffion came first with eight-month-old Daf and Carys came second with Daz.

On the win they said they were surprised but just love taking care of livestock.

Cerys and Ffion with their prize winning sheep

Ladies were out in force for ladies' day

There was also five-year-old Edward the beagle who triumphantly, if a little slowly, completed the agility course.

Edward was a winner in grade two medium class yesterday. His owner Linda Thomas, of Pembroke Dock, said during lockdown she decided to teach Edward some new skills.

Friends Mair Thomas, Katrina and Betsi Jenkins, Menna James, Sharon George and Angie Jones

Edward the beagle smashed the dog agility course

Show president Mansel Raymond said he was proud and honoured to be part of the event

Aquarius the white-tailed eagle was back on show exhibiting his flying skills to enthralled crowds.

And there were poultry awards with Lloyd Williams given best flyer of the pigeon show, and Francis Bradbourn had best muff dice pigeon.

Francis Bradbourn had the best muff dice pigeon

