This summer has seen several pride events take place across west Wales, with Hywel Dda University Health Board’s LGBTQ+ Staff Network ‘ENFYS’ attending many of them.

Information stands on key healthcare services for LGBTQ+ persons were held at Swansea Pride, Carmarthen Pop-up Pride and Llanelli Pride with staff on hand to talk about sexual health services, screening services, smoking cessation, substance misuse, immunisations and much more.

Carmarthen pop up Pride was especially poignant for everyone involved with the event held in memoriam of health board colleague Kate Rees nee Boyt, who tragically and unexpectedly passed away in 2021.

Steve Moore, chief executive of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “It has been wonderful to see members of our LGBTQ+ Staff Network ‘ENFYS’ and Diversity and Inclusion Team support our local Pride events this summer.

“It was an honour to attend the inaugural Carmarthen pop Up Pride event and remembering our colleague Kate who did so much fantastic work for the community.

“Attending our local Pride events marks the importance of being an inclusive employer, to welcome everybody and really value people’s differences.”

Hywel Dda University Health Board staff at one of the region's summer pride events

ENFYS network members also represented the health board and attended other local pride events in Llandovery and Pembrokeshire this summer.

This was not only an opportunity for the health board to show its support for Pride but also to engage with our LGBTQ+ service users to learn about what services are important to them and how we can work together to make our services more inclusive of LGBTQ+ persons.

The health board and ENFYS network members are already making plans to participate in next year’s Pride events which we aim to be bigger and better!

The ENFYS network prides itself on being a safe, supportive space for LGBTQ+ staff and allies to seek informal support for any of their concerns.

Hywel Dda UHB staff who wish to learn more about the network or get involved can search for ‘ENFYS’ on the health board’s intranet site.