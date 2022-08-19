James Williams got his Motorsport UK British Rally Championship campaign back on track last weekend (13 August) with a fourth placed finish and a solid haul of points from the latest round of Britain’s premier rallying series.

Following a retirement on the previous event, the Nicky Grist Stages – James Williams, co-driver Dai Roberts and the Hyundai Power Products Rally Team were eager to bounce back and get their championship campaign up and running again.

Scotland is a happy hunting ground for the team as Williams and Roberts secured their best result to date with a fine second overall on the Jim Clark Rally back in May.

Now in the blistering heat in August, the Grampian Stages would play host to the fourth contest of the series. The short-sharp, 45-mile gravel would favour the brave and reward those quick out of the blocks.

On the opening loop of stages, the Welshman was in the hunt despite being caught up in the lingering dust from previous cars.

After the first two stages, the Hyundai i20 R5 driver was fighting right at the very front, holding equal second – just a handful of seconds from the leader.

In the mid-event loop, brake woes dented James’ progress – dropping the Hyundai driver down to fifth in the order.

Williams during the race in Scotland. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

The final two stages, Williams aimed to rebuild the confidence and overcome the mechanical problems that was robbing the Hyundai of its full power.

Throwing caution to the wind, James pushed his way up to fourth – setting top two fastest stage times when everything was on song.

“I am pleased we got to the end of the rally, it was non-stop and incredibly hot. I want to say a massive thanks to my team, the event organisers and all the marshals working in the heat this weekend, allowing us to go rallying.

“To get fourth, is bitter sweet. I am happy we got to the end but also it was a tale of what could have been. I think a podium, perhaps a win was definitely on the cards with some of the stage times we were putting in. But it wasn’t meant to be again.

“We are going to have to move on quickly to prepare for the next round in a few weeks’ time. We head to my home event in Wales next up and we are back on the Tarmac.

"The target will be a win as I want to be at the sharp end, giving the championship protagonists something to think about. I have been looking forward to Rali Bae all year – I think it will be pretty special event.”

The next round of the British Rally Championship will be in Aberystwyth for the Get Connected Rali Bae Ceredigion on 3-4 September.

James Williams in action. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography