A CHILD described as being full of life and who loved fire trucks, died after being found in a pond in Pembrokeshire, an inquest heard today.

Four-year-old Ifan Owen-Jones was found near his home close to Blaenffos on August 7.

Coroners officer Haley Jones explained how Ifan was playing in a sandpit in the garden close to the family home. A short time later he could not be seen, so a search of the grounds was conducted.

Tragically Ifan was found in a natural pond, described as some way from the family home.

Police and ambulance attended, but Ifan was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene at 8.40pm.

Assistant coroners officer for Pembrokeshire Gareth Lewis opened the inquest into Ifan's death at Pembrokeshire County Hall today, August 19.

A GoFundMe page has raised over £6,000 for Ifan, who had autism.

The page described Ifan as a child who enjoyed life to the full.

"Most of you already know Ifan, but if you don’t here is a tiny glimpse of him.

"Ifan was a happy and healthy four-year-old boy who was diagnosed with Autism, but with help in place he was enjoying life to the full!

"He loved fire trucks and the colour blue. He had two older brothers and one younger brother who adored him.

"On August 7 the family's lives changed forever when Ifan was in a tragic accident and lost his life."

A date is yet to be set for the inquest.

