The cattle category at Pembrokeshire County Show saw a fine turn out across all areas, with farming families enjoying the opportunity to get together and show their cattle.
Last year the show was a closed event due to Covid, so for some of these farming families this was the first time they had shown their cattle to the public at the show since 2019.
Handlers and breeders from across Pembrokeshire and surrounding counties came to the show to display their finest beef and dairy cattle.
Cows were shown both individually and in pairs and were judged for their meat and milk producing abilities.
