FORTY Haverfordwest pupils attended an archaeological site dig to learn about the world of archaeology and the variety of roles within engineering and construction.

As part of the Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross improvements scheme, an archaeological dig must take place before building of the bypass can start.

Through its Education Business Partnership (EBP), Careers Wales arranged for the pupils to attend the site to learn first-hand about the various roles and responsibilities involved in such a build.

They heard from staff at Alun Griffiths, the construction firm carrying out the work on the bypass, about the variety of roles in the construction sector, as well as from David Maynard, an archaeology consultant from Dyfed Archaeological Trust, which carried out the dig.

David spoke about what they’ve found on the site and the various type of tasks archaeologists are required to carry out.

During the process, Dyfed Archaeological Trust found axes, post holes and other tools they believe could be from the Neolithic Period.

The period is also known as the ‘New Stone Age’ and is thought to be the final stage of cultural and technological development among prehistoric humans.

Julie Freeman, a business engagement adviser at Careers Wales who coordinated the visit, said: “It’s fantastic when local employers are so committed to communicating their work and the impact it has to young people.

“Having the opportunity to go to a real-life site and hear from people first-hand about what is involved in their industries is invaluable. It gives young people an insight into roles and sectors that they may otherwise have not considered.”

Owain Edwards, the humanities coordinator and Ysgol Caer Elen, said: “It was also brilliant to see the archaeologists hard at work to find more stories of our past. The presenters were knowledgeable and spoke to the pupils at their level. A very informative and organised visit.”

