The Family Zone at Pembrokeshire County Show was smaller this year, with a real emphasis on learning about farming in the county.
The area had loads of hands-on activities for youngsters who were able to try their hand at ‘milking’ a model cow, could rummage in the hay for eggs and have a free farming face paint stencil.
There were also more brain-taxing activities where families could match the seed to the crop and label the farming equipment.
Loads of well presented displays imparted interesting farming information, such as how much a cow eats, drinks and produces in a day and what yield a square metre would have for different crops, as well as information about science and farming and sustainable farming.
“It has been really busy,” said organiser Katherine Wilson. “We have had lots of compliments and people are saying that it’s great for promoting Pembrokeshire farming.
“The children have enjoyed the activities, a few have been back numerous times.
“It is all to do with the show, agriculture, food and faming in Pembrokeshire.”
