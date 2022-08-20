THROUGHOUT history, there have been a number of unusual events and unsolved crimes which at the time captivated the people of the UK and further afield.

Here we take a look at some of the more unusual Pembrokeshire court cases relating to deaths.

Baby

On June 30, 1903, the body of a newborn baby girl was found in a pond at Woodlands Farm in Narberth.

The mother of the baby had been living and working at the farm and was charged with her murder but later acquitted.

A court heard that almost a month earlier on June 30, the farmer’s wife had gone to the pig fair in Narberth for the morning.

She left at 9.30am and returned around 12.30pm. She said that the mother was in the kitchen, but she seemed unwell and sent her to bed when she said that she was having her monthly period and feeling ill.

The woman found some blood on the floor of the kitchen and then around 3pm she went into the yard and noticed there was a bag floating in the pond.

On removing the bag, she opened it and found the body of the baby.

It is said that she left the body in the pod and went upstairs to see its mother and on asking ‘Oh what have you done?’ the mother replied: “Don’t say anything, the child was born dead.”

When the woman went to call the police, the mother took the body and hid it in the pigcot, when the woman saw her there, she said that she was going to bury the child.

The police found a hole in the manure heap and found the child in a square hole in the pigcot.

Police said that the baby had been drowned as the child’s head and shoulders were dirty and the hands clenched and thumbs indrawn, which he said he had seen in other cases of drowning.

At the inquest, the coroner said that the child was 20inches long and weighed 6.5 pounds.

An autopsy found that the lungs were floated in water and there was air, mucus and dirt in the stomach, which the coroner said it had gotten into the stomach via swallowing.

The coroner concluded that the baby had died via drowning on July 15, 1903, according to a South Wales Daily News publication the following day.

The mother was placed on trial for her baby’s murder later that year. It took the jury at Carmarthen Assizes seven minutes to return a verdict on November 14 that year of not guilty. The mother was discharged.

Alfred Bernard Preece

On Saturday, August 14, 1920, Alfred Bernard Preece was found with a fractured skull near a railway engine shed in Birdcage Walk, Pembroke Dock.

He was found bleeding from the ears and nose and died shortly afterwards.

On Monday, August 16, three men from the area were remanded in custody and charged with the murder of the young driller.

On Saturday, November 13 that same year, the three men appeared at Carmarthen Assizes where the judge said that there was no evidence of murder and reduced the charge of one of the defendants to manslaughter and the remaining two defendants were charged with aiding and abetting, however, they were all acquitted of the charges after what was described as ‘pure bad luck’ that Mr Preece ‘should fall on the hard path of Birdcage Walk and break his skull.’

Sir Marlay Samson, prosecuting, said that one of the defendants had caused the death due to delivering the blow to Mr Preece that caused him to fall as a fight had ensued between the men and Mr Preece – who had been drinking.