It may have been drizzling outside but the welcome was as warm as ever at the Ladies' Day event on day two of Pembrokeshire County Show.

As well as putting on their finery and catching up over a glass or two, the ladies raised more than £1,000 for Paul Sartori, through a raffle and a Treasure Island game.

"It's been marvellous, I'm absolutely delighted to have so much support, there has been a wonderful turn out," said President's Lady, Rosalind Raymond.

"People have been so generous and supportive particularly of the Paul Sartori foundation.

"I am delighted to be a trustee and proud of what the has done over the 40 years it has been going.

"Thank you to the people that have donated to the raffle and the treasure island stall."

Mrs Raymond went onto say that throughout the show raising money for good causes had been an important theme. The pre-show service had raised £1,113 which was split between the royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) and Paul Sartori.

On Wednesday night £5,000 was presented to Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society and Paul Sartori from funds raised during a concert organised by Mrs Raymond and her husband in April.

Local small businesses run by female entrepreneurs were also in attendance at Ladies' Day, with Mrs Raymond emphasising how important it was to support them.

Ladies looking stunning: Julie, Joanne, Christina, Martha, Ffion, Katie and Caryl. Picture: Western Telegraph