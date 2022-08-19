A SPATE of criminal damage has been done to cars in the Pembroke area.
Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident of criminal damage, where the window of a black Peugeot car was smashed, while it was parked in a private car park on Holyland Road.
This occurred sometime between 5pm and 8pm on Sunday, July 31.
Police are also investigating criminal damage to two vehicles on Devon Drive sometime in the last few weeks.
Tyres were let down on a Mercedes and a taxi was scratched at the location.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
READ MORE
- Child tragically died after being found in a pond, inquest hears
- Driver taken to hospital after car veers off cliff onto beach
- NHS treatment waiting lists grow - and will 'likely worsen'
Anyone with information on the Devon Drive incident are asked to contact PC 948 OWEN at Pembroke Dock police station on 0845 330 2000.
Anyone with information on the Holyland Road incident are asked to report it to PC1237 Griffiths at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at //bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. Quote reference number DP-20220731-370.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here