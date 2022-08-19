Unable to hold the normal poultry show this year, due to avian flu, the Brithdir shed held Pembrokeshire County Show’s first pigeon show this year.

With 200 pigeons entered and 100 eggs the pigeon show proved very popular with the public.

“Most people didn’t realise that there were so many different shapes, sizes and breeds of pigeons,” said chief steward, Keith Brain.

There were local exhibitors as well as other from all over west Wales.

“These fanciers will go home and talk about it and hopefully next year more will come,” said Keith.

It is hoped that by County Show 2023 the poultry section will return, but regardless, there will be pigeons next year.

“It’s been very successful,” said Keith. “It’s been nice to have it open to the public and have a proper show.”

Lloyd Williams with the best flyer of the pigeon show, a west of England tumbler. Picture: Western Telegraph